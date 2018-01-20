2-vehicle crash into utility pole in Van Buren County, knocks out power to neighbors

Crash in Antwerp Township in Van Buren County on Friday, Jan. 19 (Photo: Provided)

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Authorities in Van Buren report that one man suffered only minor injuries after a crash between a pickup truck and car sends both into a utility pole.

The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 19 around 7:45 p.m. at County Road 657 and 66th Avenue in Antwerp Township.

According to Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, a 22-year-old Lawton man was driving a Honda Civic when he ran the stop sign. A GMC Sierra, driven by a 41-year-old Lawton man, crashed into the Honda Civic. The impact from the crash sent both vehicles into a power pole near the intersection.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the Honda Civic leaning against the truck -- the driver pinned inside. Once he was rescued, he was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital to treat minor injuries.

The driver and passenger in the GMC Sierra were not hurt.

After the two vehicles crashed into the power pole, a release from the sheriff's office says that power was knocked out to residents in the area -- however it was quickly restored.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

