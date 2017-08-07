20-year-old bicyclist dead after being hit by pickup truck

(Photo: (Photo: Jacom Stephens Getty Images))

PORTAGE, MICH. - A 20-year-old bicyclist is dead after being hit by a pickup truck Monday evening.

According to the Portage Department of Public Safety, the accident happened on Portage Road, south of Romence Road around 6:30 p.m. The bicyclist, a 20-year-old man from Kalamazoo Township, was riding north on Portage Road when a pickup truck also headed north, driven by a 20-year-old Hartford man, hit him.

Witnesses and people driving by stopped to try and help the bicyclist, and firefighters arriving on scene continued their life-saving efforts, however, the bicyclist died from his injuries.

Portions of Romence and Centre Avenue were closed for hours while the scene was cleaned up.

Authorities say the accident is still under investigation and antone with information is asked to call public safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

