21-year-old Alto man dies after crash with dump truck

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - An Alto man is dead after a crash involving a dump truck Thursday, September 21. The crash happened just before noon at 68th Street and Cherry Valley Avenue, near Caledonia.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's office, the investigation reveals a pickup truck, which was driven by 21-year-old Lucas Yonker, turned westbound onto 68th St from northbound Cherry Valley Ave.

After that, an eastbound dump truck, operated by a 50 year old Lansing man, crossed the center line and hit the pickup. Yonker was the only person in the pickup at the time. He died at the scene. The driver of the dump truck sustained non-life threatening injures and was transported to the hospital, according to deputies.

Police say, alcohol is not believed to be a factor and that crash remains under investigation.

