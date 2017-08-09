3 car crash with serious injuries in Byron Center

BYRON CENTER, MICH. - Crews in Kent County were called to the scene of a three car accident Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Byron Center Ave SW & 76th St SW around 1:30 p.m.

According to authorities on the scene, three cars were involved in the crash, one jeep and two SUVs and four people were injured. Deputies did tell us that there were serious injuries but would not give anymore information about the victims.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

(This is a developing story, check back for updates)

