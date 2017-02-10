WZZM
3 West Michigan counties in top 10 for most pedestrian crashes in the state

Chris Fleszar and Kayla Fortney, WZZM 2:27 PM. EST February 10, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The number of crashes involving pedestrians has jumped in recent years.

According to a study from the Governor's Highway Safety Association, pedestrian collisions jumped 10-percent nationally in 2015. Experts say the strong economy and higher lever of distractions are two reasons behind the increase.

In the first six months of 2015, more than 2,300 people were killed -- 133 more than in 2014.

Three West Michigan counties are in the top ten in the state when it comes to pedestrian accidents (fatal and non-fatal). They include Kent with 183, Ottawa County with 48 and Muskegon County with 45. Wayne County is at the top of the list with 836 pedestrian involved accidents.

So far in 2017, up until Feb. 10, these are the number of pedestrian involved accidents:

Kent
Pedestrian: 20
Bike: 3

Muskegon
Pedestrian: 3
Bike: 1

Ottawa
Pedestrian: 1
Bike: 0

For a more in-depth look at the research provided on Michigan's counties, click here.

