4 hospitalized after 2-car crash in White Cloud

WHITE CLOUD, MICH. - A minor was airlifted to the hospital after a two-car crash in White Cloud this morning.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 19.

In all, four people were injured. The three others, ages unknown, were taken to the hospital by ambulance. All are being treated in Grand Rapids.

It is not known at this time what lead up to the crash or where it occurred in White Cloud; police have not given any more information.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

