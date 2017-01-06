4 hurt in head-on crash in Crockery Township

Crockery Township firefighters stand off to the side after helping get the crash victims out of the Pontiac G6, which is in front of an ambulance. (Photo: Tribune photo/Becky Vargo)

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A car heading west on M-104 early Thursday evening crossed the center line and smashed nearly head-on into a car carrying three Spring Lake residents, according to the Grand Haven Tribune.

All four people involved in the crash were taken by ambulance to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, said Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch had just broadcast a report to police to “be on the lookout” for a silver Buick “all over the road” on M-104, near M-231, when the crash happened about a mile west of the interchange in Crockery Township.

Wildfong said the driver of a Buick LeSabre had some kind of medical issue when her car crossed into the eastbound lane at about 6:10 p.m. The LeSabre smashed into a Pontiac G6 traveling east on M-104.

The driver of the LeSabre, 65-year-old Patricia Robinson of Twin Lake, was pinned in her smashed car until Crockery Township firefighters, with the assistance of Spring Lake Township firefighters, were able to extricate her. She was then transported by ambulance to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon.

Michelle Bogi, 21, was driving the G6. Her front-seat passenger was Karen Bogi, 55. In the back seat was David Bogi, 66. All three are Spring Lake residents.

The Bogis were all taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids in stable condition, Wildfong said.

The highway was closed going both ways between 124th and 130th avenues for more than an hour after the crash.

