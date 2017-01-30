Allegan County patrol car damaged after vehicle crashes into it

Michigan sheriff's department logo (Photo: WZZM)

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MICH. - An Allegan County patrol vehicle was damaged on Sunday, Jan. 29, after another vehicle crashed into it.

It happened on U.S. 131 just south of Martin just after 5 p.m.

The deputy had pulled over to help someone who was involved in a crash. Investigators say that's when another vehicle, traveling too fast for conditions, lost control and struck the patrol car.

No one was inside the patrol car at the time, but deputies estimate it'll cost about $1,800 to repair.

No one was injured in the incident.

