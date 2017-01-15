WZZM
At least 1 person hurt in 5-car crash on 14 Mile Road

Andrew Krietz , WZZM 9:24 PM. EST January 15, 2017

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Five cars are involved in a crash in northeast Kent County, prompting the closure of a stretch of M-57/14 Mile Road.

The multiple-vehicle crash was reported around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on M-5714 Mile Road east of Podunk Avenue NE, according to a Kent County dispatcher.

At least one person is hurt, but the extent of their injuries is not known. 

Police are keeping 14 Mile Road closed while they investigate; it's not known what yet caused the five-car crash.

