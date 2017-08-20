Battle Creek motorcyclist hospitalized after crashing into ditch

Calhoun County Sheriff Department vehicle. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Enquirer)

CALHOUN COUNTY, MICH. - A motorcycle rider, Richard Winner, Jr., 34, of Battle Creek, was taken by Lifecare Ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment after he crashed his motorcycle Saturday.

Calhoun County Sheriff Department deputies reported the crash at 6:35 p.m. on Dickman Road a half-mile east of Base Avenue.

Deputies said Winner was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a ditch. He sustained injuries to his head and both legs.

Deputies said he was not wearing a helmet and speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com

