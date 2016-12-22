HOLLAND, MICH. - Ottawa County Dispatch confirmed that a semi-truck drove off the overpass ramp, the driver killed on impact, in Holland on Thursday, Dec. 22.

At around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, a semi-truck drove off the overpass ramp while coming off of the northbound U.S. 31 and Washington Avenue in Holland. According to police, the driver was killed on impact.

Police say that the driver did not stop at the the stop sign at Washington Avenue, otherwise known as Blue Star Highway, breaking through the guard rail on the opposite side of the road and ending up down in the culvert.

Police do not believe road conditions are a factor, but that speed could be.

The driver was a 50-year-old, man and the trucking company is out of Illinois. The driver's name is being withheld as police try to contact his family.

Police say no one else was hurt in this incident.

Any witnesses of the crash or witnesses of the driver actions just prior to the crash should call the Sgt. Kender at the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1100.

