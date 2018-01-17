Child involved in US-131 crash several weeks ago, dies in the hospital

(Photo: John Hogan)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A 21-year-old woman and her unborn child were both killed in a crash that occurred in the northbound lanes of U.S. 131, Sunday, Jan. 7.

The crash happened before 1:30 p.m. north of Franklin Street, according to Michigan State Police.

The pregnant woman, identified as Valery Arreola, was driving a Nissan when it stalled on the roadway. It was hit by a Ford F-150 that was headed north.

Arreola and her two children in the car with her were taken to a nearby hospital to treat injuries they sustained during the crash. She later died from her injuries and her baby was unable to be saved.

One of those children was released from hospital care while the other remained hospitalized -- that child has now passed away surrounded by family, according to the family's Go Fund Me page.

Speed nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash, according to MSP, however it's still under investigation.

