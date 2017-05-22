Crash between semi, garbage truck shuts down U.S. 131

Southbound U.S. 131 was closed near 54th Street after a semi and garbage truck collided Monday, May 22, 2017. (Photo: Arika Prince)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Southbound U.S. 131 is closed near 54th Street after a semi and garbage truck collided Monday morning.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the highway was completely closed from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and again at 8:44 a.m.

Kent County dispatch tells WZZM 13 there are only minor injuries. The highway is shut down in part due to a fuel leak.

Southbound detour (from SB US-131 to SB US-131):

Southbound US-131 traffic shall take Exit #78 and turn right onto 54th St. Turn left onto Clyde Park Ave. Turn left onto 68th St. Turn right onto the southbound US-131 entrance ramp.

Southbound detour (from SB US-131 to EB M-6):

Southbound US-131 traffic shall take Exit #78 and turn left onto 54th St. Turn right onto A45/Division Ave. Turn left onto 60th St and head east. Turn right onto Kalamazoo Ave. Turn left onto the eastbound M-6 entrance ramp.

Southbound detour (from SB US-131 to WB M-6):

Southbound US-131 traffic shall take Exit #78 and turn right onto 54th St. 54th St changes name to Gezon Pkwy at Clyde Park Ave. Turn left onto Byron Center Ave. Turn right onto the westbound M-6 entrance ramp.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

