Crash between semi, garbage truck shuts down U.S. 131

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Southbound U.S. 131 is closed near 54th Street after a semi and garbage truck collided Monday morning.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the highway was completely closed from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and again at 8:44 a.m.
Accident...SB 131 N of M-6 #Kent...Rollover...Expect delays...@wzzm13— Dave Kaechele (@dave13traffic) May 22, 2017
Kent County dispatch tells WZZM 13 there are only minor injuries. The highway is shut down in part due to a fuel leak.
Southbound US-131 traffic shall take Exit #78 and turn right onto 54th St. 54th St changes name to Gezon Pkwy at Clyde Park Ave. Turn left onto Byron Center Ave. Turn right onto the westbound M-6 entrance ramp.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Kayla Fortney is a digital producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs