Crash involving car and utility pole on 44th Street closes road

Kent County dispatch says that a crash at 44th Street and Eastern has closed the road. The crash involved a car hitting a utility pole.

The extent of the injuries are still unknown, and police are still on the scene.

Dispatch said that 44th Street between Eastern and Madison Avenues is closed.

According to a Consumers Energy outage map, there is an outage in that area affecting more than 600 customers.

