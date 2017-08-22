Dispatch: 1 person flown from crash in Ottawa County

An Aero Med helicopter. (Photo: File)

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - At least one person was injured in a crash in Ottawa County on Tuesday evening, dispatchers say.

According to Ottawa County dispatchers, two cars collided just before 7:10 p.m. at 120th Avenue and Stanton Street, in Olive Township.

Aero Med flew one person from the crash with injuries to an area hospital.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV