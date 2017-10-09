'Do a 360': Michigan police blitz nets 310 drunken drivers

Policeman holding a breathalyzer, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

A 18-day enforcement blitz by police agencies statewide ended up netting 310 drunken drivers and 2700 traffic tickets being issued, according to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

The Do a 360, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which ran from Aug. 18-Sept. 4, is aimed at encouraging people to find a safe ride home, said said Michael L. Prince, the agency's director.

Of those arrested, 62 were charged under the state’s "super drunk" law, having a blood alcohol level of .17 or higher.

During the statewide effort, officers also issued 563 citations for driving with a suspended license, 611 citations for uninsured motorists and 1,532 seat belt and child restraint citations.

"We launched the ‘Do a 360’ effort ... to help people acknowledge how important it is to pause and make a plan to get yourself and your friends home safely – and potentially save the lives of others,” Prince said in a written statement.

To “Do a 360,” law enforcement and the OHSP are encouraging anyone planning to consume alcohol to consider:

How will you get there?

One reason people drive impaired: they don't want to leave their car behind. If you take a cab, ride share service or choose a sober designated driver, you won't have this problem.

How will you get home?

Whether it's a cab, ride sharing app, a sober designated driver – decide how you'll get home safely.

Who is coming along?

Don't offer to drive if you're planning to drink – plan a safe way home for you and your friends. If your friends are driving separately, watch out for them. Friends don't let friends drive drunk.

“Law enforcement wants to be a partner in getting people home safely,” said Prince. “We encourage those who choose to drink to do so responsibly by ‘Doing the 360.’"

"Take a 360-degree view of your circumstances and your surroundings. Plan ahead and never get behind the wheel of a car if you are incapacitated or you will get pulled over and you will go to jail.”

