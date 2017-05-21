Driver flees scene of crash that sent 2 women to the hospital

Two women were hurt after the car the were passengers in crashed into a tree in Otisco Township Sunday, May 21, 2017. (Photo: Ionia County Sheriff's Office)

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Two women are recovering in the hospital this morning after the car they were passengers in crashed into a tree in Otisco Township.

Deputies were called to the crash on Long Lake Road near Kiddville Road late Sunday, May 21.

The driver fled the scene after the crash. The two young women from Belding were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver has been identified and is being sought by police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ionia County Sheriff's Department.

