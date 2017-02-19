Driver trapped in car after crash, passengers flee scene

Scene of a crash on Saturday Feb. 18. When deputies arrived, where a 49-year-old woman from the Paw Paw area trapped in her car. Witnesses say her two passengers fled the scene before police arrived. (Photo: Van Buren Sheriff's Office)

PORTER TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Sheriff deputies found a woman trapped in her car after a crash in Van Buren County Saturday night.

According to Sheriff Daniel Abbott, deputies were dispatched to the scene of a crash around 10 p.m., Saturday Feb. 18. When deputies arrived, they found a 49-year-old woman from the Paw Paw area trapped in her 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix.

The woman crashed into a tree while driving southbound on 93rd Avenue near 31st Street in Porter Township. She was trapped in her car and had to be pulled out by Lawton Fire Department.

Deputies report that she did appear to be intoxicated and she admitted to drinking alcohol. The woman was taken to Bronson Hospital for necessary treatment.

Witnesses of the crash say that two other passengers were in the car when it crashed and both fled the scene before police arrived.

The crash remains under investigation by the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office and criminal charges are expected a later date.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)