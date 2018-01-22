Driver uninjured after bullet strikes car door on I-96

(Photo: John Hogan)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Rockford Post are investigating after a vehicle was shot on I-96 near Cascade Road Monday morning.

According to a press release, the preliminary investigation revealed a single bullet hit the driver's door as it was heading eastbound. The driver was not hurt.

MSP were assisted at the scene by Kent County Sheriff Deputies.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, please call the Rockford Post at 616-866-4411.

