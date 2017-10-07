Driver was 'smoking meth' when he got into rollover crash

Mason County Sheriff's Department vehicle (Photo: WZZM)

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 38-year-old man and his passenger were seriously hurt after a rollover crash in Summit Township on Friday, Oct. 6.

According to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, Thomas Genter, from Rochester, Ind., was driving southbound on US-31 just north of the Oceana County line around 11 a.m., when he lost control his vehicle, left the roadway and rolled over. He was ejected from the car.

Genter and his passenger, 46-year-old Kimbberly Hecht, also from Rochester, were treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital in Muskegon for more serious injuries.

Genter told deputies that he was smoking meth when he lost control of his car, a news release from MCSO says. Deputies did recover a glass pipe with white residue from the crash scene.

The incident remains under investigation and MCSO says charges are pending.

