Drunk pedestrian causes 2-car crash in Ottawa County, deputies say

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Police in Ottawa County say a drunk pedestrian is to blame for a two car crash.

It happened just before 10 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Lake Michigan Drive near First Avenue in Tallmadge Township.

Deputies say the man was trying to run across the five-lane road -- not at a crosswalk. He came into the path of one car, hitting the side. That impact caused the car to swerve and slow down and was rear-ended by a second vehicle.

Both drivers stopped and called 911.

The pedestrian, who isn't being named at this time, ran off -- but was found by police about a half mile away from the scene.

Deputies say he was highly intoxicated and not cooperative. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Neither driver was hurt.

