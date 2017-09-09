Drunken man with warrants in 3 counties arrested after high-speed crash

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A drunken driver with a suspended license and three outstanding warrants in three different counties was arrested Friday night after leading authorities on a high-speed chase before finally crashing into some trees.

According to a press release from the Isabella County Sheriff's Office, just before 10 p.m. a deputy on patrol passed an SUV headed north on Brinton Road, south of West Coleman Road. The SUV was going about 80 mph when it passed the patrol car. The deputy attempted to stop the driver, but when it continued, the deputy began to follow after them.

The suspect SUV and the deputy drove through Mecosta County, but the driver of the SUV lost control, left the roadway and crashed into some nearby trees.

The driver got out of this truck and surrendered to authorities -- he was not hurt.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver -- only being identified as a 29-year-old Weidman man until his arraignment -- had three outstanding warrants from three different counties. It was also determined that he was intoxicated and not only did he not have his license but was suspended from driving.

The man was taken into custody and is being held at the Isabella County Jail until he is arraigned on multiple charges.

