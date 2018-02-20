Falling ice closes Mackinac Bridge to all traffic

A snapshot of a 360-degree look at the Mackinac Bridge in February. (Photo: Dustin Dilworth, D3 Imagery)

The Mackinac Bridge is currently closed to all traffic due to falling ice.

Ice is falling from the bridge's cables and towers, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

When conditions improve, the bridge will reopen to traffic.

Drivers are advised to reduce their speed to 20 m.p.h. as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop.

Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends to provide instructions.

The bridge over the Straits of Mackinac connects Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas.

Detroit Free Press