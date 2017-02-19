Fatal rollover accident, may be result of 'road rage' incident

Fatal rollover accident in Ionia County Sunday Feb. 19. (Photo: Ionia County Sheriff's Office)

IONIA COUNTY, MICH. - Ionia County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fatal rollover accident Sunday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. today, deputies responded to a fatal rollover accident on the westbound side of I-96, west of Jordan Lake Road near the 63rd mile maker.

According to deputies, a blue Jeep Liberty was westbound on I-96. The 20-year-old Wyoming woman driving the Jeep was speeding and lost control her truck. She ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree.

Fatal rollover accident in Ionia County Sunday, Feb. 19. (Photo: Ionia County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies report that she did pass away.

Witnesses say that there may have been a white Honda Accord involved in this incident in the form of road rage with the woman.

If anyone has any information, contact the Ionia County Sheriff's Office at 616-527-5737 or Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)