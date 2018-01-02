Four cars involved in crash on Cascade Road, street now closed

At least four cars are involved in a crash on Cascade Road at Spaulding Avenue, according to dispatchers.
Both sides of Cascade Road are closed from Forest Hills Avenue to Hall Street because of the crash.
This is a developing story.
