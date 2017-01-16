Freezing rain, sleet make mess of West Michigan roadways

WEST MICHIGAN - Take it slow and keep both hands on the wheel: good words of advice this Monday morning as an area of freezing rain moves into West Michigan.
It's not a bad idea to stay home, either.
Latest: Freezing rain likely before the warm-up
Southbound U.S. 131 near the Shelbyville exit closed for about a half hour because of a crash likely caused by icy conditions. In the Battle Creek area, a jackknifed semi-truck closed westbound I-94 near the Beadle Lake Road exit.
Both areas have since reopened as of 11:15 a.m.
Airplanes, too, couldn't get into the sky nor land: Gerald R. Ford International Airport had been in a ground stop for about an hour. Officials tweeted around 12:10 p.m. its main runway reopened.
Breaking news, weather alerts: Download the WZZM 13 app
Full forecast: 13 On Target Weather
Traffic: Check the latest roadway conditions
Even a glaze of ice can make travel difficult, and a four-by-four vehicle can't handle a frictionless surface. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 30s into the afternoon -- the mixed precipitation then should begin to transition to rain.
Still, it won't be before some areas north of I-96 could pick up a quarter-inch of ice.
A freezing rain advisory remains in effect until 2 a.m. Tuesday for the I-96 corridor, and a winter weather advisory is in effect farther north for more of a snow/ice mix.
(© 2017 WZZM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs