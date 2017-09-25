AAA: Michigan's average gas prices fall 12 cents

Man's hand pressing the keypad of a fuel pump at a gas station - stock image. (Photo: iStock)

DEARBORN, MICH. (AP) - AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 12 cents per gallon in the past week.



The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.42 per gallon. That's about 23 cents more than at the same point last year.



Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.32 per gallon in the Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas. The highest was about $2.54 per gallon in the Marquette area. It's the second week in a row the Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas had the lowest and the Marquette area had the highest.



The Detroit-area's average fell about 9 cents to $2.43 per gallon.



AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

© 2017 Associated Press