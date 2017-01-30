Average gas prices fell by 9 cents the past week across Michigan

Close up of man with fuel hose nozzle filling up car, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 9 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.19 per gallon. That’s about 50 cents more than it was at the same point last year. It’s the third consecutive week the statewide average price has declined.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.05 per gallon in the Flint area, while the highest average was about $2.48 in the Marquette area. It was the fourth week in a row Flint had the lowest average and the third consecutive week that Marquette had the highest.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

