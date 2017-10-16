Average gas prices go up more than 21 cents in past week

Man re-fuels his car, stock image. (Photo: Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Gas prices in the Grand Rapids area are averaging at about $2.54 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's most recent survey.

Gas prices on Sunday, Oct. 15 were 35.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 3.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 16.2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 22.3 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on October 16 in Grand Rapids have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.19/g in 2016

$2.29/g in 2015

$3.23/g in 2014

$3.57/g in 2013

$3.69/g in 2012

Areas near Grand Rapids and their current gas price climate:

Kalamazoo- $2.52/g, up 20.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.32/g.

Lansing- $2.52/g, up 23.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.29/g.

South Bend- $2.44/g, up 16.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.28/g.

