WZZM
Close

Gas prices down this week

Mackenzie Thaden, WZZM 6:51 AM. EDT October 09, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The average price for gas is going down. According to GasBuddy, in Grand Rapids, the price has dropped 12 cents per gallon in the last week, putting the average at $2.35 per gallon. 

The national average this week is a bit higher at $2.47 per gallon. That price is still 6 cents lower than the average a week ago. 

You can find the best gas prices in the area by following this link

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories