GAS PRICES: Prices rise nearly 9 cents in Grand Rapids area

(Photo: FeelPic)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - According to GasBuddy's daily survey of more than 240 gas outlets in the Grand Rapids area, gas prices have been on the rise.

Average prices for gas in Grand Rapids were about $2.60/gal, rising nearly 9 cents in the last week. On the other hand, the national average has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, GasBuddy reports.

Prices surveys on Sunday, Oct. 22 were 54 cents higher than the same day one year ago and are 27.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

Gasoline prices on October 23 in Grand Rapids have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.06/g in 2016

$2.33/g in 2015

$3.13/g in 2014

$3.35/g in 2013

$3.44/g in 2012

Areas near Grand Rapids and their current gas price climate:

Kalamazoo: $2.59/g, up 9.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.50/g.

Lansing: $2.59/g, up 9.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.50/g.

South Bend: $2.52/g, up 9.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.42/g.

For live fuel price averages, visit GasBuddy's website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV