Michigan AG Scheutte warns against gas price gouging

Gas pumps, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

LANSING, MICH. - In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the nation's largest oil refinery and some small ones have been shut down. As a result, there are going to be a slight spike is gas prices in Michigan.

Michigan's Attorney General Bill Schuette issued a warning to gas stations against attempts to take advantage of consumers by price gouging or price fixing.

“Labor Day weekend is days away and that means an uptick in cars traveling roads. Combined with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey means Michigan families may see an increase in prices at the pump,” said Schuette. “However, these circumstances do not constitute a free pass for gas stations to gouge consumers. We will not tolerate any unscrupulous behavior that violates Michigan law when it comes to gouging and price fixing.”

Under the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, a retailer may not charge a price that is “grossly in excess of the price at which similar property or services are sold.”

If any consumers have evidence related to intentional price gouging, they are encouraged to contact the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-765-8388 or file an online complaint.

