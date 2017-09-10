Grand Rapids launching pedestrian-safety campaign

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (AP) - The largest city in western Michigan is promoting pedestrian safety.
Grand Rapids officials are releasing details Monday about a multiyear effort to save lives and reduce injuries.
The initial phase features high-visibility enforcement zones at up to 21 intersections. Officers will not issue tickets but will observe pedestrians and drivers and give instruction if necessary. The effort is being funded by a $120,000 grant from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.
Grand Rapids-area residents also will be surveyed about their awareness and perception of pedestrian-safety laws.
The city says Kent County reported 790 crashes involving pedestrians between 2012 and 2015. More than half were in Grand Rapids.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs