Grand Rapids launching pedestrian-safety campaign

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (AP) - The largest city in western Michigan is promoting pedestrian safety.

Grand Rapids officials are releasing details Monday about a multiyear effort to save lives and reduce injuries.

The initial phase features high-visibility enforcement zones at up to 21 intersections. Officers will not issue tickets but will observe pedestrians and drivers and give instruction if necessary. The effort is being funded by a $120,000 grant from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

Grand Rapids-area residents also will be surveyed about their awareness and perception of pedestrian-safety laws.

The city says Kent County reported 790 crashes involving pedestrians between 2012 and 2015. More than half were in Grand Rapids.

