GRPD: Motorcyclist dead after crash on city's south side

Grand Rapids Police Department (Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One man is dead after crashing his motorcycle early Saturday morning.

Grand Rapids Police tells WZZM 13 that it happened around 1:30 a.m. on South Division Avenue near Alger Street on the city's south side.

The motorcyclist was headed north on South Division when he struck the center median. Police also say he may have hit a sign as well.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

