GRPD police cruiser involved in 3 car accident

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids Police Department police cruiser was involved in a three car accident on Wednesday night.

According to police, around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 a police cruiser and another vehicle were headed west on Fulton Street near Grand Valley State University's downtown campus. A third vehicle was headed south on Seward Street when it ran through a red light.

Police say that the car that drove through the red light hit the civilian car on Fulton Street which then hit the police cruiser. The car that hit the police cruiser also hit and damaged a nearby street light.

There were two officers in the police cruiser. No injuries were reported.

Police say that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The incident is under further investigation.

