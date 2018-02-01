Hardy Dam road closed due to damaged concrete wall

Hardy Dam in Newaygo County in March 2017. (Photo: Melissa Schutt via GoogleMaps)

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MICH. - The road over the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County closed for several hours Thursday, Feb. 1, while crews assessed damage to a portion of the dam.

Newaygo County Emergency Services issued the following statement, "Consumers Energy has issued a condition D for the Hardy Dam due to some concrete blocks needing repair in the spillway of the dam. There is no threat to the dam at this time, and no plans to release water or anything from Hardy Pond.

...there is no threat to the dam or the river, but the road over Hardy is closed until further notice."

The road reopened around 2 p.m.

Terry DeDoes, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy, says the company was notified late Wednesday by a passerby that the tipping wall is tilted by about four inches. The tipping wall is a safety measure that can be used to release water down an emergency spillway if needed.

The wall is not supposed to be tilted, so engineers examined to see if any voids were beneath the surface, DeDoes added. Crews did not find anything, so the road was reopened.

It remains unclear what is causing the wall to tip, though ice may be a factor.

Once the source is determined, the engineering firm will determine the best way to make repairs.

Consumers Energy emphasizes that there is no threat to the dam or the river.

