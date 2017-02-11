Head-on crash kills 1 person in Muskegon County

Officers around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, closed Holton Road/M-120 between Hilt and Pillon roads for a crash that killed at least one person. (Photo: David Corbat, WZZM)

DALTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A head-on crash killed one person in the Muskegon area, forcing the closure of a stretch of roadway for at least an hour, police say.

Two vehicles crashed into each other at Holton Road near Hilt Road, with a driver of one of the vehicles killed upon impact, according to Michigan State Police at the scene. The extent of any other injuries is not yet known nor is the exacty cause of the crash.

Officers around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, closed Holton Road/M-120 between Hilt and Pillon roads for the crash, which happened minutes earlier.

Motorists wanting to get around the road closure can take Holton Road to Pillon to East River roads and vice versa.

