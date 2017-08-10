Head-on crash shuts down part of Alden Nash

LOWELL, MICH. - Alden Nash Avenue north of Segwun Avenue is shut down due to a head on crash near Lowell.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department confirms the crash involving two cars happened around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.

We know there are injuries, but we do not know how severe they are at this time.

WZZM 13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates when they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV