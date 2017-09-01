Here's what to expect with the WB 196 construction

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The WB 196 expansion project over the Grand River is just getting started, but most of the major closures will not happen until 2018.

However, Wednesday, Sept. 6 the SB 131 ramp to EB 196 will be closed for a month.

The project will take three years and cost upward of $21 million.

The Big Bridge, built in 1964, will receive a deck replacement and overlay, but this will require the shutdown of I-196 WB in the future.

