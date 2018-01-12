WZZM
I-96 EB closed for a couple of hours in Ionia County due to jackknifed semis

Staff , WZZM 11:54 AM. EST January 12, 2018

IONIA COUNTY, MICH. - I-96 eastbound was closed at the Jordan Lake Road exit for a couple of hours on Friday morning, Jan. 12 because of two jackknifed semis. 

According to MDOT, the freeway was closed around 9:30 a.m. and re-opened around 11:30 a.m. 

The cable guard rail between the eastbound and westbound sides of the highway stopped the semis from crossing into oncoming traffic. 

