I-96 EB closed for a couple of hours in Ionia County due to jackknifed semis

(Photo: MDOT/Twitter)

IONIA COUNTY, MICH. - I-96 eastbound was closed at the Jordan Lake Road exit for a couple of hours on Friday morning, Jan. 12 because of two jackknifed semis.

According to MDOT, the freeway was closed around 9:30 a.m. and re-opened around 11:30 a.m.

The cable guard rail between the eastbound and westbound sides of the highway stopped the semis from crossing into oncoming traffic.

I-96 EB at Jordan Lake Rd, Exit 64

Freeway Closed

Due to a Crash

Ionia County



Randy Weits

1/12/18

09:37 — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) January 12, 2018

#Cableguardrail does its job again, this time stopping two semis from crossing into oncoming traffic on I-96 in #IoniaCounty. #TakeItSlow #TowardZeroDeaths pic.twitter.com/nxFKYS5x8i — Michigan DOT (@MichiganDOT) January 12, 2018

I-96 EB at Jordan Lake Rd, Exit 64

All Lanes Open

Ionia County



Randy Weits

1/12/18

11:31 — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) January 12, 2018

© 2018 WZZM-TV