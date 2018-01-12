I-96 EB closed for a couple of hours in Ionia County due to jackknifed semis

IONIA COUNTY, MICH. - I-96 eastbound was closed at the Jordan Lake Road exit for a couple of hours on Friday morning, Jan. 12 because of two jackknifed semis.
According to MDOT, the freeway was closed around 9:30 a.m. and re-opened around 11:30 a.m.
The cable guard rail between the eastbound and westbound sides of the highway stopped the semis from crossing into oncoming traffic.
I-96 EB at Jordan Lake Rd, Exit 64— MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) January 12, 2018
Freeway Closed
Due to a Crash
Ionia County
Randy Weits
1/12/18
09:37
#Cableguardrail does its job again, this time stopping two semis from crossing into oncoming traffic on I-96 in #IoniaCounty. #TakeItSlow #TowardZeroDeaths pic.twitter.com/nxFKYS5x8i— Michigan DOT (@MichiganDOT) January 12, 2018
I-96 EB at Jordan Lake Rd, Exit 64— MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) January 12, 2018
All Lanes Open
Ionia County
Randy Weits
1/12/18
11:31
