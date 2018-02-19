If you think potholes are worse this year, you might be right

Large pothole in street, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

Driving in southeast Michigan lately can sometimes feel like a game of Asteroids. The only difference is motorists are dodging holes in the pavement, not space rocks.

If you think this year feels a little more jarring than normal, you might be right.

The pothole hotline operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation has already received 505 calls this year, according to MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross. Last year, the MDOT received 299 calls to its hotline by April. The year before it was 215.

That means the state has received almost as many calls this year as the hotline received in the last two years combined. And pothole season isn't over yet.

Cross says MDOT is working hard at filling the holes, including work on I-696 between I-94 and I-75; northbound and southbound Telegraph between Long Lake and Orchard Lake; eastbound I-696 between US-24 and I-94; westbound I-696 from Dequindre to US-24; and I-75 between 12 Mile and Coolidge.

Cross says funding is an issue.

"Our maintenance budget, that's already been exceeded for the year," Cross said. "Before we even got to the potholes and the emergency repair."

Cross said that they've had to develop an emergency repair contract for $5 million to repair I-75 in Oakland County, I-696 in Oakland and Macomb counties; and Telegraph in Oakland County. Cross said it's too soon to know whether the $5 million will be enough to cover the extensive damage of this harsh winter.

"Until we get the emergency areas handled we may not be able to know what the cost is just yet," Cross said. "But it's a safety issue; we have to do it."

Craig Bryson, spokesperson for the Road Commission of Oakland County, said that potholes and patchwork are a problem everywhere but seem to be worse in central Oakland County, the most populous area.

"While January and February have been bad this year, that is because of a combination of the number of roads in poor condition and the horrendous temperature swings and precipitation we have experienced during those months," Bryson said.

Still, Bryson said the county's road are better than they might have been.

"The potholes would actually have been a lot worse this year if we hadn’t done so much road repair last year," Bryson said. "We repaved or reconstructed in excess of 40 miles of roads, many of which had previously been among the worst for potholes."

Bryson also says that, while potholes are a major problem, there's also an issue with the 760 miles of gravel roads in Oakland County. Warm-ups have caused snow to melt, which, in combination with rain, sits atop the gravel road, with no place to drain because the earth is still frozen underneath. That can create horrible, muddy driving conditions.

