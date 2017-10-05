Jack-knifed semi shuts down WB I-196

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - All three westbound lanes of I-196 were shut down near Lane Avenue Friday morning because of a jack-knifed semi.

According to Michigan State Police and Grand Rapids Police, the only vehicle involved is the semi.

The highway is shutdown in that area while crews work to clear the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police are still working to figure out what caused the semi to crash.

The highway opened back up just before 7 a.m.

