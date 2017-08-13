Wrong-way driving crash shuts down U.S. 131

Traffic at a stand-still as police investigate a wrong-way crash in Allegan County on Sunday, August 13. (Photo: Cheryl Barrigear)

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A wrong-way crash late Sunday, August 13 shut down both the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 131 to overnight traffic.

Michigan State Police and the Allegan County Sheriff's Department were called out to the freeway near the 129th Avenue exit at 11:04 p.m. That exit is near Gun Lake Casino.

A vehicle being towed away after a wrong-way crash on U.S. 131 near Gun Lake Casino on Sunday, August 13. (Photo: Cheryl Barrigear)

While on the scene, our crews observed a crashed vehicle facing south in the northbound lanes. Allegan County dispatchers confirm that the accident was called in as a wrong-way crash.

Allegan County dispatchers were not able to offer any details about the victims of the crash or the extent of their injuries. Michigan State Police dispatchers were not able to offer any information.

