Light at 10 Mile and Belmont Avenue being removed in hopes of easing congestion

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - Crews are removing a traffic light on a busy Kent County road hoping to improve traffic flow.

Work started this week near the intersection of 10 Mile Road and Belmont Avenue in Plainfield Township. A new road will divert drivers from Belmont Avenue to a traffic signal east of the intersection. Plainfield Township Superintendent Cameron L. Van Wyngarden says, "It's created quite a bottleneck for traffic over the years. And so their intent is to realign the primary traffic from Belmont to match up with the drive to Meijer on 10 Mile."

The existing portion of Belmont Avenue will remain open for limited traffic. Officials say the work should be finished by next spring.

