Loose cow runs wrong way down US-131

(Photo: Abby Smith and Ryan Scarborough)

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MICH. - A loose cow caused some back-ups on US-131 near Wayland on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 28.

According the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, the cow escaped a ranch in the area and was running southbound down the northbound side of the highway.

In a video that was tweeted out about the cow, a squad car can be seen reversing down the highway, then an officer unsuccessfully reaches out to try and grab the animal.

EVERYONE STAY SAFE GOING NORTHBOUND 131 THERE'S A SOUTHBOUND COW pic.twitter.com/o41tSoVx3x — anna van de griend (@annajvdg) January 28, 2018

THERE IS FRICKING COW RUNNING AROUND SOUTH 131 I AM SHOOK — Jaclyn (@JaclynBrohl_) January 28, 2018

Allegan County dispatch said that the cow has now been returned to the ranch.

