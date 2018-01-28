WZZM
Loose cow runs wrong way down US-131

Rose White , WZZM 4:26 PM. EST January 28, 2018

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MICH. - A loose cow caused some back-ups on US-131 near Wayland on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 28. 

According the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, the cow escaped a ranch in the area and was running southbound down the northbound side of the highway.

In a video that was tweeted out about the cow, a squad car can be seen reversing down the highway, then an officer unsuccessfully reaches out to try and grab the animal.  

 Allegan County dispatch said that the cow has now been returned to the ranch.

