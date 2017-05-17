Man, 21, hospitalized after crashing motorcycle

Emergency, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock, MattGush)

PARCHMENT, MICH. - A 21-year-old man remains in the hospital this morning after crashing his motorcycle overnight.

The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department says the crash occurred on Commerce Avenue at Shoppers Lane just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday May, 16.

The driver, Jason Paul Jordan II, lost control of the bike and laid it down in the road. A witness found him and the motorcycle and called 911. Jordan was not conscious at the time.

He was treated at the scene by LIFE EMS and transported to Borgess Medical Center where he remains this morning. His current condition is unknown.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

If you witnessed the incident, police are asking you to call 269-343-0551 to help with the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Kayla Fortney is a digital producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV