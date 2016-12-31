Man arrested after driving circles on I-94

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A Battle Creek man was arrested on charges of operating his car while under the influence of drugs after Michigan State Police said he was driving the wrong way on I-94 Friday morning.

Troopers said they were called about 5:15 a.m. for a report of an erratic driver southbound on M-66 near the interstate. Troopers were sent to look for the car and were then told the vehicle was eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-94 and then that the car was driving in circles in the westbound lanes near the 100-mile marker near Beadle Lake Road in Emmett Township.

Troopers said an off-duty firefighter was attempting to block traffic to prevent a crash. When troopers and deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff Department arrived they said the 49-year-old driver attempted to hit the patrol cars.

The officers surrounded the car and arrested the man who was believed to be under the influence of heroin. He was administered Narcan, an antidote, and taken to Bronson Battle Creek for treatment.

Charges of driving under the influence are being sought. Troopers were assisted by Calhoun County deputies and the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety.

Battle Creek Enquirer