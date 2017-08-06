Man flips car after hitting parked car in Georgetown Township

An Ottawa County Sheriff' deputy's cruiser at night. (Photo: April Stevens, WZZM 13)

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A Jenison man was injured when he flipped his car after hitting a parked car Sunday.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Cherry Avenue, near Pine Street, in Georgetown Township.

The driver, a 38-year-old Jension man, was northbound on Cherry Avenue and approaching Pine Street when he hit a parked car -- flipped his car over onto its roof. Deputies say the parked car also struck another parked car in front of it.

The Jenison man was taken to the hospital, where he's recovering. Deputies are withholding his name while more investigation is done.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

