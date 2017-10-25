Man killed after being hit by car in Hastings

Police lights image, stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

HASTINGS, MICH. - According to the Hastings Police Department, a 34-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Just after 5:30 p.m., HPD was called to the 1200 block of N. Broadway Avenue for a car vs. pedestrian accident.

A southbound vehicle, driven by a 27-year-old Hastings man, left the roadway and hit the 34-year-old. He was given immediate medical attention, but ultimately died at the scene.

Names of individuals involved have not been released yet.

Police say they are sending this case to the Barry County Prosecutor's Office for further review.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV