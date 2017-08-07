More than 100 tickets issued at Leonard and Fuller in Grand Rapids

Tickets being issued at Leonard and Fuller

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The closure of a Grand Rapids intersection is causing major headaches for drivers and police.

Leonard Street at Fuller Avenue has been closed for more than a week due to construction. But drivers are now cutting through the parking lot of a grocery store and restaurants to avoid the construction.

"I came here with my grand-daughter on Saturday and cars were flying through this dog-gone parking lot," says Dwight Washington a shopper. "So you gotta watch your back, wear like a lime green jacket."

Police are well aware of the situation and have issued more than 100 tickets in the past week.

"I see that motorists are in a desperate situation, obviously they have places to go and we understand that but at the same time we have to promote safety here, we have businesses here and people walking all around, we have to be mindful of their safety," says Sgt. Terry Dixon with Grand Rapids Police Department.

Each ticket carries a $135 fine and 2 points on your driving record. The intersection is not expected re-open til early September. Detours will take you from Plainfield to Knapp or Ball to Bradford.

© 2017 WZZM-TV